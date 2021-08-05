Traffic accident on I-20 westbound at Washington Road

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division responded to a serious traffic accident on I-20W at Washington Road.

Deputies were able to learn that a Jeep SUV was traveling East in the Westbound lane of I-20 at Washington Road when the driver struck a barrier eventually coming to stop in front of the Welcome Center.

The Jeep caused a secondary accident which was minor at the Washington Rd exit on I-20.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital for treatment and their condition is unknown at this time. All lanes of traffic are open at this time.