Traffic accident on Boykin Street Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- On April 8, 2021 5:30pm Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident that occurred at 2nd Avenue and Boykin Street.

Upon arrival, Deputies were able to determine that a four door passenger vehicle with three occupants was traveling on 2nd Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway striking a fire hydrant, continued forward striking a power pole, and came to rest inside an abandoned house that was being demolished.

The driver has been taken to the hospital for treatment and the passengers were evaluated for treatment as well.

At this time, the intersection is closed and deputies ask all drivers to seek alternative routes.