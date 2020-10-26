Tractor-trailer crash on Bobby Jones closes one lane of traffic

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies have responded to the eastbound lanes of Bobby Jones Expressway at the Gordon Highway overpass in reference to a crash involving an 18-wheeler.
At this time the eastbound lanes have been reduced to one lane.
The truck driver only received minor injuries.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
