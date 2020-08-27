Tractor trailer blocking North Augusta roadway

BAXLEY, Ga. (AP) - Georgia's Republican governor says he's considering creating mobile testing strike teams to deploy to schools and colleges to control COVID-19 outbreaks. Brian Kemp told news outlets Wednesday that the teams could also be used to control outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Kemp has expressed frustration in recent days that fewer people are being tested in Georgia, meaning the state has unused testing capacity. Kemp is touting COVID-19 gains in a tour of southeast Georgia, noting the state's decline in confirmed cases and hospitalizations. Democrats are pressing Kemp to do more to alleviate economic suffering because of the pandemic. They want the state to speed up unemployment payments, temporarily bar evictions and foreclosures, and divert money to rental assistance.

COMMERCE, Ga. (AP) - A second rural hospital in Georgia has announced that it will close, and an industry representative says still more hospitals could go out of business in coming months. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the 90-bed Northridge Medical Center in Commerce plans to shut down at the end of October. Commerce is about 70 miles (113 km) northeast of Atlanta. The closure announcement last week came about a month after another rural hospital, Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center in Cuthbert, said it will also shut down in October. Southwest CEO Kim Gilman said the hospital was under financial stress before the coronavirus hit. The pandemic made it impossible to keep operating.