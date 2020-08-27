Tractor trailer blocking North Augusta roadway

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public safety issued a traffic alert via Facebook.
If you travel U.S. 25 North near the I-20 interchange, you’ll need to find another route due to an 18-wheeler blocking the roadway.
