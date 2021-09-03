Tractor-trailer crash on Hwy 1 in Hephzibah leaves two people dead

HEPHZIBAH (WJBF) -Two people are dead following a crash with an 18-wheeler.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic accident that occurred at the intersection of Hwy 1 and Bath Edie Road Friday morning.

Upon arrival and investigation, Deputies determined that an elderly couple was exiting the AM/PM gas station in their car and drove into the path of a northbound tractor trailer.

The male driver and the female passenger were killed instantly.

Please use caution if you are traveling in this area as the Richmond County Traffic Division is on scene investigating.

