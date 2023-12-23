SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the 68th year in a row, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, NORAD, will monitor the air space to notify all Saint Nick lovers of his whereabouts.

“From what our day in day out mission is of defending North America, to be able to leverage those same assets to track Santa and bring his whereabouts to believers around the world is truly a special opportunity,” said Col. Paul Burger, the Director of Human Capital at NORAD.

Protecting American air space with constant surveillance, NORAD uses its cutting-edge technology, the North Pole Radar System, to follow Santa’s sleigh leader Rudolph across the globe.

“Interesting fact, the color and the brightness of Rudolph’s nose is something that our satellites track off of because it’s the same intensity as a potential missile launch so the second that it happens he is being tracked by satellites,” said Burger.

At 1-877-HI-NORAD you can talk to a live operator who will fill you in on Santa’s location after he takes off at 4 a.m. Christmas Eve until he lands back at The North Pole at midnight.

You can also track him at NORADsanta.org, which will also feature games, holiday music, movies and a web store, provided in nine available languages.

“Many many of our volunteers have done this for many many years so it is truly a labor of love and something they look forward to doing every year,” said Burger.

“So at that point, across 24 time zones, we know where he is in the world. Lastly, we have aircraft that are also flying over the United States and Canada, they have reported many encounters with him over the years and as fellow aviators, they wave to each other and extend a greeting.”

Additionally, NORAD has the Santa Tracker app you can download from the Apple or Google store and can be found on all of NORAD’s social media channels.