GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A second-grade student was caught playing with a plastic, toy knife.

According to Cedar Ridge Elementary School officials, the student had the plastic toy out on the playground briefly during recess with other students on Thursday..

School officials state that the knife was immediately confiscated by a teacher.

Administrators say that there was no threat to the school and no disruption to the school day, and the student will be held accountable according to the school code of conduct.

School officials want to reiterate to parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of bringing these types of toys to school.