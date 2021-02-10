Tourism grant money now available for non-profits in Aiken County

Aiken, SC (WJBF) – Money is up for grabs for some non-profits in Aiken County.It’s thanks to a marketing grant for organizations that promote tourism in the county.

Last year about 10-thousand dollars was given through the grant that requires a 50% match.Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum is a non-profit that helps the museum bring in new people. They say in the past this money has provided them with new opportunities.

“It means if you’re standing in front of the exhibit and you move just a little bit sideways so that you’re in line with this directional speaker, the speaker will speak to you and tell you more about the exhibit and you can read or see,” said Kathleen Cunningham, Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum. “And no one else in your immediate vicinity can hear it.”

“Non profits in this area are always looking for new ways to advertise, new ways to get their message out,” said Lauren Virgo, Executive Director of the Aiken County Historical Museum. “It’s one of those things where we’re always struggling to reach our audience. And with non-profits we don’t have major budgets for marketing. So, this grant money can really aid a lot of us, especially those who operate on smaller budgets.”

Applications are due March 26th.

They’re available at the following locations:

Aiken County Visitors Center

133 Laurens St. NW, Aiken, SC



Parks, Recreation, and Tourism office of the Aiken County Government Center



www.discoveraikencounty.com on the contact page



Requirements:

*These funds must be used for marketing and advertising tourism related events and programs, with the priority of funding to be in the unincorporated areas of Aiken County.

*The available tax funds are collected in the unincorporated areas of Aiken County through accommodations and are to be distributed in a manner to replenish the accommodations tax base. *Applicants should have 50% matching funds.

*Projects must take place and be completed between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

*Deadline for receipt of your application is 5:00pm on March 26, 2021 at the Visitors Center.

*We will notify applicants of any errors or missing information if turned in by March 19, 2021.

To receive an application and guidelines, call or email: (803) 642-7557 ahavird@aikencountysc.gov