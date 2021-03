Augusta, GA (WJBF)- On Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 8:51 p.m. police respond to a traffic fatality in the 300 block of Old Sudlow Lake Rd., North Augusta.

The crash occurred at 8:38 p.m. when motorcyclist Steven Knox, age 56, of Graniteville, SC was traveling east on Old Sudlow Lake Rd and crashed into a tree.

Steve was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries.

The Coroner’s Office and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety are continuing with the

investigation.