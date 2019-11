Certain companies in our area are booming, while others are struggling. Recently, we have told you about an increase of jobs in our area, many of them in the cyber industry. However, this week, we learned hundreds of factory jobs will go.

This week, 2 local factories announced that they are closing. General Electric Grid Solutions in Waynesboro employs about 200 people. The company says it will close the Burke County facility next year. Resolute Forest Products, a newsprint manufacturer in Augusta told its 160 employs that it will stop operations also.