Gov. Kemp to use $5 million in coronavirus relief funds to help students pay tuition and finish college

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — In this year’s state of the state address Governor Brian Kemp proposed using $5 million in coronavirus relief funds to help juniors and seniors pay their college bills.



“These hardworking Georgians have nearly crossed the finish line of their higher education journey, and I believe the least we can do is ensure financial hardship at the hands of covid-19 does not stand in the way of achieving their dreams,” Kemp said.

Although Georgia provided more than $720 million in hope scholarships last year , those grants don’t cover the financial need of many students.

Some Augusta university students say its been hard finding a job during the pandemic and the money would be a major help



” I think that would be really helpful especially to a lot of students because right now its been really hard. I hope he takes action and starts helping us in that sense,” Augusta University student Giselle Puga said.

Kemp said the money would provide a financial boost for up to 10,000 students.