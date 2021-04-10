Georgia voting advocates protest voting law outside of ANGC

Augusta- A group of protesters who oppose Georgia’s new voting law shared their concerns right in front of the Augusta National Golf Club.



“It’s a new form of voter suppression,” said Shanita Binns, a Georgia voting rights activist.



From the state capitol steps to just inches away from one of the world’s most prominent sporting events. Shenita Binns and other voting advocates are here to make one thing known.



Voting advocates from across the state, are calling on big-name corporations to stand against Georgia’s new voting law. Protestors say they decided to gather at the Masters because that’s where you’ll find the decision-makers.



“This bill is suppressing our vote, and it’s making it harder for black and brown people to vote, and you are taking away the tools that we need to be able to subsist in a democracy,” said Shanane Jones, President of Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta.



Jones had a unique message to send to Masters golf players using an empty golf bag.



“I wanted to dramatize the issue and make sure they understand what it means to be suppressed; when we talk about voter suppression, it means that you’re taking away our voice, you’re taking away our vote, you’re taking away the tool that we need to be able to subsist in democracy, and it would be a shame if all of these golf players came to the Masters and their golf clubs were taken from them because they would not be able to play the game,” Jones says.



Demonstrators say the new voting law, will keep what happened in last year’s election from happening again.



“With this provision, in the S.P. 202, which was just passed, it opens the door for the GOP to take control in a way that’s very scary and unprecedented,” Marla Cureton, a voting rights advocate, says.



The Augusta Branch president of the Chapter NAACP, Melvin Ivey, wants to make something else very clear.



“We’re not protesting against the Masters because the Masters brings a lot of economic development to the city of Augusta, so we’re not protecting them, that’s a partner of ours, what we’re saying is the bill that has been signed into law, works against everything we’ve been fighting for, it works against everything that people have shed blood for,” Ivey says.



Protestors didn’t just call out the Masters, but Coke and Delta were also targeted.



“You know Coke and Delta Airlines spoke out in Georgia, but they spoke out too late, and so we need corporations to speak up to understand that this is about voting rights. This is not a conflict of interest; this is about basic civil rights, says Cureton.



And the fight doesn’t stop here. Georgia Faith leaders plan to meet with major company CEOs to talk about their response to the new voting law. After that meeting, they’ll be deciding whether to boycott