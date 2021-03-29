Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock tours Ft. Gordon, talks new voting law in state

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock made a very brief stop at Ft. Gordon’s Gate 1 to talk with media. He discussed three topics; his tour at Ft. Gordon, the new Georgia voting law that just passed, and the American Rescue Plan.

“We provide healthcare and support for our veterans, some of whom are homeless,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock, (D) Georgia.

The stop comes just weeks after the passage of the American Rescue Plan. Sen. Warnock stressed after his tour at Ft. Gordon how those dollars can help veterans. He told us there’s a new training facility being built on post and he’s impressed with the work there so far.

The senator said he also met with Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis and other local leaders. It’s all part of an ongoing relationship to build a bridge of help between the U.S. Senate and the CSRA.

“Georgians ought to be really proud that such an impressive military establishment is here that is so important to our nation’s national security,” he told the group.

The senator also took time to address the new Election Integrity Act of 2021 coming out of the Georgia State Legislature. Governor Brian Kemp signed the bill into law last week, bringing with it massive changes to the voting process. Some of the changes impact mail-in absentee voting, establishing new ID rules, shortening ballot request time and printing them on special security paper. While Republicans say it will secure elections and prevent voter fraud, Democrats are saying it’s a modern day Jim Crow law.

Sen. Warnock weighed in too and said, “One of the most concerning is the provision that allows the State Board of Elections, that is very much a political group, to take over local elections with little explanation as for why they need to do it other than they don’t like the outcome.”

But Warnock said voting gave Georgians the power to put the right level of power on Capitol Hill to bring about the American Rescue Plan, helping Augusta businesses through credit unions.

“Financial entities that deal with small businesses, women owned businesses, minority owned businesses, so that we won’t see what we saw last spring and that is the corporations that need help the least finding themselves at the front of the line while small businesses that need help the most find themselves at the back of the line,” he said.

Sen. Warnock said this will not be his final stop in Augusta to speak with leaders. He does plan on returning and we hope to be there to speak with him about those trips.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps