Community members mourn the loss of former Salley mayor, Nathan Salley S.R.

SALLEY, S.C.- The people of Salley, South Carolina are mourning the death of former mayor Nathan Robert Salley.

He was more than just a mayor.



“At 90 years old we’d come to work on a saturday and he’d be out there mowing the lawn himself,” said Stan fish who lives in Salley S.C.

And more than just a war veteran.



“He was very proud of being a marine and very proud of what he did but he didn’t brag about anything he did,” said Andrew Siders, a member of the Aiken County City Council and longtime friend to the former mayor.

He was a man determined to improve the small town of Salley, South Carolina.



“He did everything from the beginning to the end, he would check water meters, he would paint buildings, you could tell that he was a service person,” said Ladonna Hall, the current mayor of Salley.

Nathan Salley senior — known as “Bob” to most of the town– died Tuesday, January 19th, at the age of 94. He made history as the town’s longest serving mayor– giving more than 20 years of his life to the place that bears his family’s name.

Former Mayor of Salley, S.C. Nathan Salley S.R.

“Now that he’s gone we’re losing or lost a lot of knowledge that he had,” said Mayor Hall.

Salley’s family set the foundation for his service. His roots there ran deep.



“They go all the way back to the land grants all the way back to the early 1700’s when the king was giving out land and the salley family was there so it goes all the way back to that,” said councilmember Siders.

Right now city leaders are working to continue honoring his legacy.



Mayor Hall said, “You know for someone who’s been in office that long and done so much for the town and the town is already named after him but for something to be more specific instead of just Salley it can be for Nathan Robert Salley”

Salley’s current mayor says the former mayor will be missed…

(left to right) Former Mayor of Salley, S.C. Nathan Salley S.R. Andrew Siders, and Salley S.R.’s wife



“The legacy he is leaving is a mayor that always looked out for everybody and everything in the town”