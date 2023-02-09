ADIYAMAN, Turkey (STORYFUL) — A young child and their mother were rescued alive in southern Turkey on Thursday after spending around “83 hours” trapped in rubble following earthquakes in the region, local officials said.

Video released by the Turkish Police Service, who said it was captured in Adiyaman on Thursday morning, shows the child being carried out of debris by a smiling rescue worker while their mother, according to the post, was stretchered to safety.

83 saat sonra…

Minik yavrumuz ve annesi, bomba uzmanı polislerimizin de arasında olduğu kurtarma ekibi tarafından enkazdan çıkarıldı



Birlikte güçlüyüz 🇹🇷



📍Adıyaman pic.twitter.com/CY1gN4W2GI — Türk Polis Teşkilatı (@EmniyetGM) February 9, 2023

By Thursday morning, the death toll in Turkey had surpassed 16,500, according to Washington-based Arab news service Step News Agency.

According to the United Nation’s humanitarian aid agency, the combined death toll in Turkey and Syria was “likely” to surpass 20,000.