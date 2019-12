AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)– Experts point out some of the hidden hazards in certain toys.

The organization W.A.T.C.H., which stands for World Against Toys Causing Harm, put together a 2019 “10 Worst Toy List.”

This year, WATCH highlighted toys that can fire with enough force to potentially cause eye injuries. Also, toys that encourage kids to jump or ride with the potential for head injuries. Some of the toys are sold or marketed without the proper safety gear.