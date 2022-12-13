THE ASSOCIATED PRESS – Beyonce’s “Renaissance,” Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” and Rosalía’s “Motomami” were some of the biggest album drops of the year and are among the year’s best albums, as determined by a group of entertainment journalists at The Associated Press.

Also making the Top 10 roster was the lengthy “American Heartbreak” by Zach Bryan, Larry June’s “Spaceship on the Blade,” and pop star Jackson Wang’s magical “Magic Man.”

Two of the albums share the same producer: Soccer Mommy’s “Sometimes, Forever” and The Weeknd’s concept album “Dawn FM.”

Rounding out the list are Charley Crockett’s Western-themed “The Man From Waco,” and West Coast R&B star Blxst’s “Before You Go.”