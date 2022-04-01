AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The second round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur pushed over into Friday.

Instead of starting the day with a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club, golfers first had to compete for the top 30 spots at Champions Retreat.

All 72 golfers played the practice round, not just those who made the top 30 cut Friday.

“It’s a memory that will last a lifetime. I think we’re just going to sink in and try to have the best time we can on Augusta National,” golfer Rose Zhang said.

“I’m so excited. Even waking up this morning knowing I was going to play Augusta after the round today was just one of the best feelings ever and I can’t wait,” golfer Caley McGinty said.

But the golfers did have to wait to get out on the course at the National. Thursday’s rain delay meant round two would carry into Friday morning. Many competed at Champions Retreat just before the Augusta National practice round.

“Everyone’s talking about strategies for Augusta, and you don’t even want to hear any of it. You’re just like I got to get through Champions Retreat,” golfer Rachel Heck said.

But whether they’re part of Saturday’s final round or not, every golfer played a practice round at the National.

This is the first year the Augusta National Women’s Amateur has welcomed patrons since its inaugural year in 2019. Those who made the top 30 will have fans, friends, and family cheering them on as the play the final round Saturday at Augusta National.

“It’s what she’s been thinking about all this time. To play on that course,” patron Tom Lambert said.

“I think they all realize this is a once in a lifetime or an unforgettable experience,” patron Ellen Harpin said.

Despite the busyness, Friday showcased great golfing.

Saturday the top 30 golfers will battle it out for the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur title at the Augusta National Golf Club.