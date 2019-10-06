Today’s Headlines: Sunday, October 6, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Here’s a look at some of the stories we are following for you on Good Morning Augusta Weekend.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 41-year-old Keith Kennard Reese. He’s wanted for aggravated assault and false imprisonment for an incident that happened on the 1000 block of Alexander Drive Friday night.

The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office is also searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that happened Friday night, as well. That shooting took place on the 100 block of Cherokee Street. Keontavious Brown, 20, suffered from a gunshot wound to the head. Deputies say Brown’s girlfriend, Jaquella Hill, 27 is a person of interest.

The annual blessing of the animals takes place today at St. Paul’s church. All pets are welcome.

In news across America, a witness in the murder trial of a former Dallas police officer was shot and killed Friday. Joshua Brown was a key witness in the Amber Guyger case. He was a resident in the complex where Botham Jean was shot and killed.

