Today’s Headlines: Saturday, October 26

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Here are the top stories you need to know for Saturday, October 26.

A shooting investigation underway in Richmond County. A 16-year-old told deputies he was walking down second avenue Friday night when he was shot in the back. The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment. Neither his condition nor any suspect information has been released.

Two people are dead following a traffic accident in Aiken County. Troopers say the incident happened just before 2 a.m. on I-20 near the 24 mile-marker. The driver of a Ford SUV traveling east, ran off of the right side, struck a tree, and the vehicle overturned on its passenger side. It then caught fire.

South Carolina football has been placed on one-year probation by the NCAA for recruiting violations. The athletic department was also fined $10,000 and the football staff given several recruiting restrictions. Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said he has taken corrective actions to make sure similar violations don’t happen again.

Saturday is day two of the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum held at Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina. Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris was scheduled to appear at the same forum today but she decided to pull out. She will instead hold her own justice roundtable this weekend.

It’s the final weekend of the Georgia Carolina state fair and the Western Carolina State Fair. Both are in town until Sunday. All proceeds from the two fairs will go to local charities.