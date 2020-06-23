MONETTA, Sc (WJBF) – Awakening Events Inc. presents Grammy award-winning Christian music artist TOBYMAC. Tickets may be purchased here. No tickets will be sold at the drive-in.
A night of LIVE & IN PERSON music from TOBYMAC and The DiverseCity Band.
Tickets are sold by the car (up to 6 people per car). Come enjoy a night of LIVE music unlike any you’ve experienced before!
- Gates open at 6:00pm
- Opening act (Cochran & Co.) starts at 8:00 p.m.
- TOBYMAC concert starts at dark, around 9:00 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Latest Headlines:
- TOBYMAC live and in person – Tuesday, June 23rd at The Big Mo
- Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Tuesday, June 23, 2020
- Drive-by shooting investigation underway
- Woman intentionally coughed in 1-year-old’s face inside California eatery, police say
- US soldier, alleged member of white supremacist group, accused of plotting attack on own unit