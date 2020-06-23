TOBYMAC live and in person – Tuesday, June 23rd at The Big Mo

MONETTA, Sc (WJBF) – Awakening Events Inc. presents Grammy award-winning Christian music artist TOBYMAC. Tickets may be purchased here. No tickets will be sold at the drive-in.

A night of LIVE & IN PERSON music from TOBYMAC and The DiverseCity Band.

Tickets are sold by the car (up to 6 people per car). Come enjoy a night of LIVE music unlike any you’ve experienced before!

  • Gates open at 6:00pm
  • Opening act (Cochran & Co.) starts at 8:00 p.m.
  • TOBYMAC concert starts at dark, around 9:00 p.m.

