TOBYMAC live and in person – Tuesday, June 23rd at The Big Mo

MONETTA, Sc (WJBF) – Awakening Events Inc. presents Grammy award-winning Christian music artist TOBYMAC. Tickets may be purchased here. No tickets will be sold at the drive-in.

A night of LIVE & IN PERSON music from TOBYMAC and The DiverseCity Band.

Tickets are sold by the car (up to 6 people per car). Come enjoy a night of LIVE music unlike any you’ve experienced before!

Gates open at 6:00pm

Opening act (Cochran & Co.) starts at 8:00 p.m.

TOBYMAC concert starts at dark, around 9:00 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Latest Headlines: