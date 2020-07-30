TN toddler at the center of an Amber Alert found safe in Evans

EVANS, Ga (WJBF) – A toddler from Tennessee who was the center of an Amber Alert was located safe in Evans Thursday morning.
According to Twitter, 21-month old Caylen Williams, was taken by his mother, Lakeisha Williams, who is now in police custody.
The toddler went missing from Tellico Plains, Tennessee.
