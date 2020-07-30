TN toddler at the center of an Amber Alert found safe in Evans

EVANS, Ga (WJBF) – A toddler from Tennessee who was the center of an Amber Alert was located safe in Evans Thursday morning.

According to Twitter, 21-month old Caylen Williams, was taken by his mother, Lakeisha Williams, who is now in police custody.

The toddler went missing from Tellico Plains, Tennessee.

UPDATE: Great news!



Caylen Williams has been found safe in Evans, Georgia, where authorities have also arrested Lakeshia Williams.



Thank you for your help to spread the word!#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/PvV7Y89u4h — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 30, 2020

