TN toddler at the center of an Amber Alert found safe in Evans

EVANS, Ga (WJBF) – A toddler from Tennessee who was the center of an Amber Alert was located safe in Evans Thursday morning.

According to Twitter, 21-month old Caylen Williams, was taken by his mother, Lakeisha Williams, who is now in police custody.

The toddler went missing from Tellico Plains, Tennessee.

