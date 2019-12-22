AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Already tired of turkey and ham? Why not make a delicious prime rib dinner for the holidays this year?

Mike Griffin from Texas Roadhouse joined Good Morning Augusta Weekends anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to demonstrate a fantastic recipe that you can make at home.

Equipment:

Mixing bowl

Whisk

Roasting pan

Metal pan

Cutting board

Knife

Meat thermometer

Ingredient Amount:

Prime Rib Rub ½ cup rub per 6 oz. of prime rib

Water 2 cups

Step 1

· Create your rub using your favorite seasonings and a little bit of liquid.

· Using the rub make sure to cover then entire piece of meat you are cooking, including the bottom.

· Place seasoned piece of meat in the roasting pan and cover with plastic wrap.

· Allow to sit at least 4 hours refrigerated, with the preference being overnight.

Step 2

· Preheat your oven to 300 degrees.

· Adjust your shelves placing one shelf on the very bottom and one shelf in the center of the oven for the meat.

· Using a metal pan, fill it with water and place it on the bottom shelf of the oven.

· Place the roasting pan with meat in the oven uncovered.

· Using a stay-in-place thermometer check the internal temperature of the meat every 30 minutes after the first hour of cooking.

· Once meat is finished cooking remove from the oven.

Step 3

· Once the Prime Rib is cooked to your desired doneness (see chart below), carve into steaks of your desired thickness and serve.

Note: 140 – rare to medium-rare

150 – medium

160 – medium well

170 – well