AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Already tired of turkey and ham? Why not make a delicious prime rib dinner for the holidays this year?
Mike Griffin from Texas Roadhouse joined Good Morning Augusta Weekends anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to demonstrate a fantastic recipe that you can make at home.
Equipment:
Mixing bowl
Whisk
Roasting pan
Metal pan
Cutting board
Knife
Meat thermometer
Ingredient Amount:
Prime Rib Rub ½ cup rub per 6 oz. of prime rib
Water 2 cups
Step 1
· Create your rub using your favorite seasonings and a little bit of liquid.
· Using the rub make sure to cover then entire piece of meat you are cooking, including the bottom.
· Place seasoned piece of meat in the roasting pan and cover with plastic wrap.
· Allow to sit at least 4 hours refrigerated, with the preference being overnight.
Step 2
· Preheat your oven to 300 degrees.
· Adjust your shelves placing one shelf on the very bottom and one shelf in the center of the oven for the meat.
· Using a metal pan, fill it with water and place it on the bottom shelf of the oven.
· Place the roasting pan with meat in the oven uncovered.
· Using a stay-in-place thermometer check the internal temperature of the meat every 30 minutes after the first hour of cooking.
· Once meat is finished cooking remove from the oven.
Step 3
· Once the Prime Rib is cooked to your desired doneness (see chart below), carve into steaks of your desired thickness and serve.
Note: 140 – rare to medium-rare
150 – medium
160 – medium well
170 – well
- The temperatures are a guide for your cooking determinations