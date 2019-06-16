Tips to Help Manage Summer Stress

News

by: Dawn Wise

Posted: / Updated:

Believe it or not some people DO get stressed out in the summer.

Dr. Lucinda Demarco stopped by Television Park to share some tips on how to manage summer stress.

News Channel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk sat down with her Good Morning Augusta Weekends.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story