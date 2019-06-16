Tips to Help Manage Summer Stress

Believe it or not some people DO get stressed out in the summer.
Dr. Lucinda Demarco stopped by Television Park to share some tips on how to manage summer stress.
News Channel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk sat down with her Good Morning Augusta Weekends.
by: Dawn WisePosted: / Updated:
Believe it or not some people DO get stressed out in the summer.
Dr. Lucinda Demarco stopped by Television Park to share some tips on how to manage summer stress.
News Channel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk sat down with her Good Morning Augusta Weekends.