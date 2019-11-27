Tips to ensure your safety for your next Uber/Lyft ride

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Technology has changed the game for consumers in may ways. One of the ways involves transportation–people get into a car with strangers everyday and most people don’t even think twice about it. They are only focusing on making it to the desired destination.

NewsChannel 6 Reporter Ashley Flete spoke to a Criminal Investigator with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office about this.

“If you’re just standing out on the side of the street waiting for your uber or Lyft driver to appear… a fake can show up and say ‘Hey, are you waiting for an Uber or Lyft?’ Well come on let’s go… you don’t think about it you just hop in the car,” says Investigator Bonsack.

One of the greatest fears for parents is losing a child. A pain that Aniah Blanchard’s mother speaks about. Blanchard’s mother urges parents and teens to be aware of their surroundings. Last month, the Alabama teen disappeared after going to the store to buy chips. She never made it back home.

“This area is generally safe. The whole thing comes down to ‘listen to your gut,” says Bonsack.

He shares some safety tips to keep in mind the next time you take an Uber or Lyft.

“It’s important when you open the door to pay attention to the lock. Don’t just assume that up is unlocked and down is locked because some cars can be different. Take a look at the lock, look at it with the light on your cell phone and if it is in the locked position unlock it… or if you don’t check it,open the door press the door lock down and then grab the inside door knob and see if the door knob pops up. If it does, you know the child safety lock is not on. That way you’re not going to be a prisoner in the back seat should there be a problem,” says Bonsack.

Since 2002 cars were made with an emergency latch on the inside of the trunk, which glows in the dark.

“If you open the trunk be ready for the individual that abducted you to slam on the breaks because he’s going to want and try to get to you. You need to be able to run as soon as the car stops,” says Bonsack.

The Department of Justice recently announced a big effort to reduce crime and improve public safety in Georgia. It means more than $4 million to fight human trafficking.

