AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Augusta District One commissioner Jordan Johnson’s plan to put tiny homes in Augusta was back in front of commissioners Tuesday.

Tiny homes have become a popular modern way of living , Johnson says it could also be affordable housing for Augusta residents.

During the Public Service Committee meeting a draft was presented to the commission on what to expect for zoning ordinance.

Commissioners had many questions regarding the ordinance and funding, Johnson says he feels those questions were answered to move forward with approval.

“when we’re talking about tiny homes you have to get into the particulars and the ordinance does speak about those particulars, I think at the end of the day our goal is to be able to lead the way for development of affordable house” said Johnson

As of right now no sight or development plan is in place to build the homes, Johnson says this ordinance will give developers permission to be build tiny homes

“Well if it’s approved next Tuesday it’ll come back again for a second reading and then from there it’s in the hands of private developers if private developers wanted to build tiny homes in the city of Augusta they would have to submit plans to the planning department as normal and then we will go from there but it will be in their hands at that point” said

The commission is expected to vote next Tuesday for approval.