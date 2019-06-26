Time of transition at the Allendale County Animal Shelter

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — It all started with a social media post and generosity from Lakeside Animal Rescue showing the need at the Allendale County Animal Shelter. Soon, a new lease on life.

“It takes a village to take care of these animals,” Linda Mathis with Partners for Pets of Allendale County told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk. “We are a very old facility in a poor county that’s in need of repairs,” she added.

Partners for Pets of Allendale County is a local organization, Mathis said that it was money that caused a problem of overcrowding a few weeks ago.”A lot of the dogs come in malnourished because we’re one of the top ten poorest counties not only in the state but also in the nation, people can’t afford to feed their animals and they end up surrendering ,” she said, “Sometimes they come in in such bad condition and the county has no funds to take them to the vet,” she added.

That’s where her organization steps in, if foster space and a dog is in need, it’s immediately to the vet. The animal is then placed in foster care and nursedvback to health until it can be sent off to a rescue partner, Mathis shared.

Those 40 plus animals are now with a rescue organization in Kershaw County now only one animal remain. Now is a time of transition. Officials are working to prepare the old facility for new pets — including cleaning, sanitizing, and repairing busted fencing. “So we are trying to determine if they can be repaired or if we need to get new gates. We have some broken fans which we are replacing. In front of the runs, we have dirt. We are going to be pressure washing and sanitizing the runs and after we do that, we are going to put — out front for a more sanitary facility,” she said.

There”s even plans on the table to turn the area behind the facility into one where people can have one on one time with the pet they are thinking about adopting. “We can take dogs out and exercise them. Play with them. When adopters come, they’ll have a private area away from all the other dogs where they can just interact with that one dog,” she said.

You have an opportunity to make the animal shelter even better than it’s current state and it starts with volunteering. A work day will soon be scheduled at the location. “If we could get folks to come in and just walk a dog or play with a dog. There’s a program where you can read to a dog. Anything we can do to just get them friendly and ready to go to a home setting, we want to do because they deserve it,” Mathis added.

Many have wanted to donate, an Amazon wish list for the shelter is available here: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2VZ38APW5CHHA?ref_=wl_share&fbclid=IwAR0ii4vqC91eMCRhsRVdCF0-KNpHtE1aRtjQPUprAFWobXLT7nvUJVIPN9E

Meanwhile, officials say they currently overwhelmed with food donations – both in the shelter trailer and in the dogport foster area. If you have food donations for the animals, please consider donating to a rescue or a shelter near you.

Partners for Pets of Allendale County can be found on Facebook, here: https://www.facebook.com/PartnersforPetsofAllendale