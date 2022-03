COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – This is time-lapse video of the storm rolling in to the Chattahoochee Valley, Friday, March 18th.

This is the same storm system that spawned a WJBF Live VIPER 6 Alert day in the CSRA.

The drone video was captured by WRBL News 3 Chief Photographer Kevin Roble.

In the video, shot at 10:45 a.m., you can see the daytime sky darken to an extent that it appears to be night outside.