Tiger Woods to release tell-all book

(CNN) – 5-time Masters Champion Tiger Woods may be trading the golf club for a pen for a little while.

The 15-time major champ says he’s working on writing a memoir…which will provide the “definitive story” of his life.

Harpercollins has the rights to the book.

It will contain stories about his initial rise to stardom, dealing with injuries, his personal issues and his comeback, winning the Masters in April.

According to woods, the book will be made up by his words and his thoughts.

No word on when the book will be released.

Woods will return to his day job…golfing…later this month at a Skins Game in Japan.

He’ll also take part in the PGA tour’s latest event, the Zozo championship on October 24th.