Augusta. Ga (WJBF) An exciting start to the day this morning. 5-time Masters Champion, Tiger Woods, is back in Augusta

Wood’s plane landed at Augusta Regional Airport, as he paid a visit to Augusta National.

It has been up in the air as to whether Woods would even play in this year’s tournament after a car accident that caused a severe leg injury.

If Woods plays in the tournament, it will be the first full event since that crash.

There is no word on if he will actually compete next week, though his name is on the list of those invited to play.