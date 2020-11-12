Tiger King’s ‘Doc’ Antle to appear in court Thursday on wildlife trafficking charges

WINCHESTER, Va. (WBTW) — Tiger King’s “Doc” Antle is set to appear in court Thursday in Virginia on wildlife trafficking charges.

The hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m. Count on News13 for updates.

Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, is facing several wildlife trafficking charges stemming from an investigation in the state. Virginia officials say Antle and Keith Wilson, owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Virginia, trafficked lion cubs between Virginia and Myrtle Beach Safari.

Antle has been charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act, and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

Both men were indicted in October by a grand jury in Frederick County, Virginia, along with two of Doc Antle’s daughters.

Antle told News13 in December he took in three lion cubs from Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Virginia, which couldn’t care for the animals. That park shut down after about 120 animals were seized from it in August of 2019.

