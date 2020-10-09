Tifton, Ga, police offer reward after stabbing death of a 9-year-old

TIFTON, Ga (WJBF) – Police in Tifton, Ga, along with two business owners are offering a reward for information on the stabbing death of 9-year old Alazia Johnson.

On October 6th, around 7:20 a.m., Tifton Police responded to an apartment complex where they found a child stabbed to death.

The police chief said the GBI is leading the investigation.

Tifton is about 100 miles southwest of Augusta.

