Tifton, Ga, police offer reward after stabbing death of a 9-year-old

TIFTON, Ga (WJBF) – Police in Tifton, Ga, along with two business owners are offering a reward for information on the stabbing death of 9-year old Alazia Johnson.
On October 6th, around 7:20 a.m., Tifton Police responded to an apartment complex where they found a child stabbed to death.
The police chief said the GBI is leading the investigation.
Tifton is about 100 miles southwest of Augusta.
