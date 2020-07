(CNN) – Actress Tiffany Haddish took to Instagram Live to give herself a big haircut.

In a 25-minute video, she took scissors and cut her extensions, then shaved the rest of her hair.

A friend helped with a pair of clippers.

She wrote in the caption she wanted to know where every mole on her body is.

She says she also wanted to take a break from spending so much time on her hair.

In a follow-up video, she said she’s been talking about doing this for years.