SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) — There might be additional elections in Saluda soon after results from Tuesday’s election ended up in a tie.

There was a tie for mayor. According to SCVotes.gov, Wayne Bryan received 126 votes, Amelia Herlong received 242 votes, and Miliken Matthews received 242 votes. Matthews also ran unopposed for City Council Ward 1.

Saluda County Elections and Voter Registration Director Ruth Padgett says a hearing will take place Friday at 9 a.m., followed by the certification of the results. Election officials will then do a recount to see if a runoff will need to be scheduled.

If Matthews wins the mayor race, a separate election will be held for the city council seat.