Tickets available for Georgia Bulldogs national championship celebration, parade

Below is the link for fans wanting to try and access tickets to the Georgia Bulldogs national championship celebration and parade scheduled for this Saturday in Athens, Georgia.

https://gado.gs/89d

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Location: Sanford Stadium

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Parade: 12:30 p.m. begins at corner of S. Lumpkin and Pinecrest Streets (Butts-Mehre Building corner). Will process down S. Lumpkin to the Tate Center. Dawgwalk from S. Lumpkin through Tate Center parking lot into west end of stadium.

Note: S. Lumpkin Street will be closed on the parade route from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

Gates Open: 12:00 noon.