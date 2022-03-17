Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Ticket sales have stopped for the Masters Week concerts at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

NewsChannel 6 has learned those ticket sales for the three planned concerts were suspended Tuesday.

There are concerns that soil conditions at Lake Olmstead Stadium would not support the heavy staging and seating that would be needed.

Commissioners say this would be a blow to the city’s image.

“It’s just I don’t know what to say about it, it doesn’t look good for the city of Augusta I know the promoters are very disappointed they’ve put together some great packages with shows some big events,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Promoters say they haven’t made a final decision on those shows and engineers are still analyzing whether they can go on.