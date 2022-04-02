AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An Augusta nonprofit is looking to provide grief support services for children and teens ages 6 to 18.

Tia’s Corner is billed as a safe place for children to grieve. the organization is holding a free 8-week grief support group on Saturdays from March 26 to May 11. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Friedman Branch Library on Jackson Road in Augusta.

To register, call Shirley Norman at 706-284-2124.

