EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Three players were tied for the lead when darkness fell during the second round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans on Thursday evening. Play was officially suspended at 7:52 p.m. and will resume at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.

After a seven-hour weather delay to begin the day, only two groups were able to finish their rounds before play was stopped.

Beatrice Wallin of Sweden, Amari Avery of the United States and Hailey Borja, also of the U.S., are tied with a one-shot lead at even-par. Wallin and Avery completed 16 holes on Thursday, while Borja finished 11.

Amari Avery of the United States plays her stroke from the No. 3 tee during the second round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Hailey Borja of the United States plays her stroke from the No. 3 tee during the second round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Beatrice Wallin of Sweden plays her stroke from the No. 3 tee during the second round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Thursday, March 31, 2022. 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur – Round 2 (Photos courtesy: ANWA)

Avery, 18, a freshman at the University of Southern California, is making her second appearance in this tournament after missing the cut in 2021. She is looking forward to a whirlwind day on Friday that will begin with the conclusion of her second round at Champions Retreat before a practice round at Augusta National Friday afternoon.

“It will be a lot compared to last year,” Avery said after play was suspended Thursday night. “It was a lot smoother only playing one round a day, but I’m only finishing two holes and they’re not too hard. Then head over to Augusta and have some fun.”

Wallin, a 22 year-old senior at Florida State, has finished in the top 10 in each of the previous two Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournaments.

“I feel like it helps having experience, but the field is so great,” Wallin said Thursday night. “Everyone

can play super good, and it’s still a lot of golf left. I’m just taking it shot by shot and day by day.”

Borja, 20, is a junior at the University of Michigan. She has seven holes to complete Friday morning before the trip to Augusta National. She believes the marathon day may benefit her.

“When I play golf, I’m not really thinking about golf, if that makes sense,” Borja told reporters after play was suspended. “I really like to distract myself and talk about other things. So I think talking about Augusta tomorrow and looking forward to that will keep me going.”

Round one co-leader Bernedetta Moresco of Italy, a sophomore at the University of Alabama, was +3 through 15 holes of her second round when play was suspended. She will resume play Friday morning in a four-way tie for fourth at +1.

The player with whom Moresco shared the first round lead, 16 year-old Anna Davis from California, was one of the six golfers to finish their second round Thursday. She shot 76 to sit in a 6-way tie for eighth at +2.

Anna Davis, 16, from Spring Valley, California, tees off of No. 10 at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia to begin the second round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur after a seven-hour weather delay on March 31, 2022.

The world’s top-ranked amateur, Rose Zhang, was +1 through 14 holes of her second round. She’s in an 11-way tie for 26th at +5.

Rose Zhang of the United States plays her stroke from the No. 12 tee during the second round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Photo courtesy: ANWA)

Friday morning players will attempt to make it into the top 30 that advance to play in Saturday’s championship round at Augusta National Golf Club. At the time play was suspended Thursday night, the 11 players at +5 were in position to playoff for the final five Saturday slots.

After the conclusion of the second round at Champions Retreat Friday morning, all 72 golfers in the field will play a practice round at Augusta National Friday afternoon.

For live scoring updates, click here.