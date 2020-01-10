Thurmond Lake to close six fish cleaning stations

CSRA (WJBF) – The U.S Army Corps of Engineers, at the J. Strom Thurmond Lake will close six of its eight fish cleaning stations due to budgetary constraints, as well as increased costs to operate and maintain the stations. The indefinite closures begin Jan. 15, 2020.

Stations to be closed are:

•Parksville Park, McCormick County, South Carolina

•Below Dam-South Carolina, McCormick County, South Carolina

•Big Hart, McDuffie County, Georgia

•Ridge Road, Columbia County Georgia

•Lake Springs Park, Columbia County, Georgia

•Petersburg Campground, Columbia County, Georgia

Thurmond Lake will continue to operate the fish cleaning stations at Clarks Hill Park in McCormick County, South Carolina, and Amity Park in Lincoln County, Georgia. Anglers with questions, should contact the Thurmond Lake Office at 800-533-3478.