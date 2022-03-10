(WJBF) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, J. Strom Thurmond Project, recently launched a free fishing application for public use called “J. Strom Thurmond Fishing Map.” The web-based application is designed to assist boat and bank anglers in digital planning, ground referencing features, and areas of interest.

The base maps are detailed to provide quality imagery along with layers, including boat ramps, special fishing areas, fishing docks, bank fishing areas, and deep-water fish attractors to help pinpoint spots to catch fish. Additional tools include measuring, drawing, layer-list selection, clickable layer information, map sharing, map printing, orientation, and base map selection.

The U.S. Army Crops of Engineer has a reminder for visitors: While fishing or swimming to practice safety first. Wear a life jacket; watch out for other boaters and swimmers; and enjoy the J. Strom Thurmond Fishing Map app. Large turnouts are anticipated at the lakes this Spring and Summer, and even the most experienced swimmers and boaters can accidentally drown. Take care of yourselves and each other. One life lost is too many.

Click here for app link.

For more information, please contact the J. Strom Thurmond Lake Project Office at 864-333-1147 or 800-533-3478 or visit the Fishing Webpage at FishingThurmond.