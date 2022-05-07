RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person has died after a fatal collision occurred on I-77 northbound around the 19-mile marker Saturday morning.

According to Trooper Nick Pye of SC Highway Patrol, the accident involved a 2018 Peterbilt Tractor Trailer, 2021 Nissan Sedan and a 2006 Toyota SUV.

The Tractor Trailer and Nissan were traveling North on I-77 and the Toyota was traveling South in the northbound lanes. The Toyota struck the Tractor Trailer and the Nissan. The Tractor Trailer ran off the road right striking a guard rail and catching fire.

The driver of the Tractor Trailer and Nissan were transported to a local hospital however, the driver of the Toyota sustained fatal injuries, said Pye.

This collision is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.