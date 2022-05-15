GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person has died after a fatal collision occurred on Interstate 85 Northbound at the 53-mile marker at approximately 7:31 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the accident involved a 2012 Volkswagen Passat, 2019 Honda Accord, and 2000 Toyota Ford Runner.

The Volkswagen and Toyota were traveling North on I-85, while the Honda was traveling South. The Toyota struck the Volkswagen and the driver lost control, traveled off the left side of the road, overturned crossing the median barrier and landed on top of the Honda.

The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured. The driver of the Honda was injured and transported to an area hospital. The driver of the Toyota died on the scene.

This collision is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.