Three teenagers arrested in Columbia County, confessed to multiple car break-ins

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Ashton Woods Subdivision around 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

A resident observed thee males wearing all black breaking into cars.

Upon arrival, deputies saw the three suspects run into the woods. A perimeter was set up to contain them.

A white Toyota Highlander was located in front of 170 Evergreen Drive and the vehicle was stolen out of Richmond County.

K-9’s tracked the suspects and eventually they were located and identified as 17-year old Daron Wright and two juveniles ages 15 & 16, all three from Richmond County.

All suspects were interviewed at the scene and confessed to driving to Columbia County in the stolen Toyota Highlander and entering into multiple vehicles.

Wright was issued no bond on two counts of entering auto.

Both juveniles were transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC) on two counts of entering auto.

Several cell phones were seized from the suspects and search warrants will be obtained to determine if these three suspects were involved in any further entering autos in Columbia County.

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges are pending on these suspects.