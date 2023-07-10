AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- The Savannah Riverkeeper says this is nothing unusual , and in most cases safe to continue your fun on the river this summer, but you should always take precautions.

It’s something that happens often, E. coli testing high in bodies of water, indicating strong contamination.

“Well people are concerned about health and they’re afraid if they just dip they’re toe in the water something horrible might happen and they’ll get gangrene and they’re toe will be eaten off and it just doesn’t happen that way” said Truck Carlson, Veterans for clean water, Savannah RiverKeeper.

Truck Carlson with veterans for clean water at savannah riverkeeper says 11 river sites across the CSRA were sampled last week. Lake Olmstead, Lock and Dam South boat ramp, and the Sandbar at Riverview Park all are high for E.coli.

He says it’s because of the constant heavy rain.

“ we might find an E.coli spike up high if there is a broken sewer somewhere and then we’ll go work with the city to try to find where that is happening” said Carlson.

NIKITA: Carlson says it’s safe to get in the water, but make sure to wash off immediately after. Drinking it can be dangerous especially for kids. You’re even in the clear to go fishing.

“it’s safe for that it’s also say to kayak, swimming it’s not practically unsafe however if you have a open wound use an inclusive to make sure the water doesn’t get to the wound” said Carlson.

The E.coli will typically clear up fast, it all depends on the circumstance .

“usually within 24 to 48 hours it just depends on how heavy the rain was and how much stuff like vitalizer and things were pulled into the body of water” said Carlson.

Carlson says they will continue monitoring the water as much as possible.