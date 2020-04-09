Three people arrested after man’s body is found on the side of a Saluda County road

SALUDA COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – Three people have been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter after a body was found in Saluda County, Sc, early Sunday morning.

Sunday April 5th, deputies responded along with Saluda EMS to the area of Oakdale Drive. When they arrived, they found Joseph Glenn Grubbs Jr. of Greenville dead on the side of the road.

Sheriff Perry requested the assistance of SLED Crime Scene Unit to respond to the scene. Investigators was able to quickly identify Grubbs through fingerprints.

Investigators was able to make the first arrest Monday morning, arresting Grubbs’s girlfriend, Constance Leigh Jackson, of Trenton.

On Wednesday morning investigators arrested James Alex Welch of Edgefield.

The third and final suspect Kaide Howell of Windsor was arrested this morning based on the evidence that was obtained by investigators.

All three individuals have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and are in the Saluda County Detention Center.

Sheriff Perry would like to thank the Saluda County Coroner’s Office, SCDPS IEU, and SLED for their assistance in this case.