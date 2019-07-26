Three Ole Miss students posed with guns in front of Emmett Till’s memorial

(CNN) – The Kappa Alpha order fraternity suspended three Old Miss students over a photo.

The photo showed them posing with guns next to a civil rights marker honoring Emmett Till.

Till was 14-years-old when he was tortured and murdered in 1955, after being accused of whistling at a white woman.

His body was dumped in the river.

The Mississippi center for investigative reporting says one of the three students posted the photo on social media back in March.

Ole Miss said the photo is offensive and hurtful but didn’t violate of university’s code of conduct.

The marker has a history of vandalism, and it’s unclear if the three people in the photo fired at the sign.