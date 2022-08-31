AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Three men have been found guilty in the murder of a 16-year old in Augusta.

Devonte Gavin and Trevon Crump will serve life sentences without parole, plus 35 years.

Keonte Hall will face life with a chance of parole, plus 35 years.

The three teens killed 16-year-old Nicolas Griffin back in 2017 at a home on Jonathan Circle.

District Attorney, Jared Williams, released the following statement:

Gangs are stealing our children’s lives. In this case we lost a child to gun violence, and three more to the prison system. Our community has the power to stop this. Hold your kids tight, be careful who they’re hanging around, and get them to put the guns down. Jared T. Williams, District Attorney for the Augusta Judicial Circuit

This is the District Attorney’s third murder trial conviction this month.