WASHINGTON Co. (WJBF)- “you know unfortunately it’s a very sad occasion that we’re having to address these types of issues here but I feel very confident that we’re going to be able to put this to a stop today” said Sheriff Joel Cochran, Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Driving into the city of Sandersville you can find this mural sitting tall on the side of a building.

The mural, celebrating 2020 Tokyo Olympics Gold Medalist Allisha Gray ,who is from Sandersville was painted with a racial slur.

Stephen Macinsky, Randall May, and Robert Windsor all face multiple charges in that case.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says the three men are responsible for six other vandalism incidents throughout the county.

“We realized these same individuals that we hadn’t identified were possibly linked to a separate incident that happened back in may at a location outside the city Sandersville”

The three suspects are also charged with vandalizing a cross walk sign , a church property, and many other private properties – sheriff Cochran says this case has become alarming.

“ we suggest people have well lit areas in yards and that kind of thing but you know unfortunately these situations took place wild in the open and very well lit areas and that didn’t really deter this group of people from doing it “

The case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s office where more charges could be added.