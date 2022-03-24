RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — Three men have been arrested while one man is still wanted after a man was found dead in the roadway inside of a trailer park.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a homicide at the Rosetown Trailer Park located on Ulm Road on Friday, March 18th at 12:15 A.M.

Deputies say they found Alan R. Newsome was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Coroner’s Office.

Investigators say T’zaiah La’Tonia Dukes and Ortegas Dwayne Jones, both from Hephzibah, GA and both 17 years-old, were arrested on the charge of Murder. Brentin Armani Coleman, 19, was also arretsed on the charge of Murder.

Authorities say they have a warrant out for Carlos Michael Figueroa also for the charge of Murder.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are diligently searching for this man, and they are requesting the assistance of the public to help with information on the whereabouts of Figueroa.

Authorities say Figueroa is known to frequent the South Augusta area and should be considered Armed and Dangerous.

If anyone has any information, please contact Investigator Walter McNeil or any on duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1078 or (706) 821-1080.

Authorities say this investigation is still ongoing and no more information will be released at this time.