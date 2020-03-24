Three men arrested after shooting in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF) – Officers with the Waynesboro Police Department and Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the area of D Street off of Herman Lodge Blvd.

The incident happened March 23rd, around 12:45 pm.

While en route, Officers & Deputies were advised of a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Waynesboro Police Department officers found the car in the Jet Parking lot on Liberty Street and the two men inside, were held pending an investigation.

Deputies on scene of the shooting, found casings next to an apartment and on Herman Lodge Boulevard.

Tariq Washington was charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, and Reckless Conduct.

Madarius Tremble was charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

Jeffery Lewis was charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Reckless Conduct.

All three are currently being held in the Burke County Detention Center.

The Burke County Sheriff, Lewis Blanchard, released a statement:

As students are out of school and many individuals are in and/or near their homes, BCSO is coordinating with WPD to ensure additional patrols of neighborhoods are taking, including the use of our School Resource Deputies. We will not tolerate this type of activity in our neighborhoods and will apply every applicable charge to stop those who commit crimes of a violent nature. – BCSO Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard

WPD Officers, BCSO Deputies and Investigators from both agencies searched the area and worked on the investigation.

It is still on going.

